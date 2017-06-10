Naas Community College funding delay criticised

Funding constraints within the Department of Education mean that construction work on the new Naas Community College may be delayed.

The school is a Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board project.

The 10,450 square metre tow and three storey building will be built at Millennium Park. The school is already open at a smaller building in Craddockstown and the new school will accommodate 1,000 students.

Emmet Stagg says the Department’s contractual commitments for 2017 account for all of the money that was allocated for 2017, and the flow of additional projects to tender and construction for 2018 “must be carefully managed.”He said the project can’t be put on the long finger and funding must be found.