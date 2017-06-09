Directory of the deceased to be compiled for Kildare's historic Lullymore Cemetery

The Lullymore Cemetery committee is compiling a directory of all those who are buried at the ancient site on the Rathangan road to Allenwood.

The group has gathered most of the names of those who are interred at the historic burial grounds from 1836, since records began. However, the committee wants to ensure no one is left out.

“We are hoping to put plaques up with the names of the deceased and the townland they are from. The project will be part funded by the Drehid grant scheme,” said committee chairman, Sean O’Donoghue.

“If anyone would like to get in contact with us to have their loved one included they can call me on 087 9805144.”

This historic site is believed to be 8,000 years old, an exciting archaeological survey revealed last year.

It said it was likely a prehistoric ceremonial site was based at Lullymore monastery prior to 512 AD, the year it was first recorded in the annals.

Archaeologist Cóilín Ó Drisceoil previously said all the evidence, including the existence of wooden trackways, some dating back 8,000 years, suggests the monks reoccupied an existing Neolithic bronze age site.

“This is internationally significant what has been found here. It’s really important to archaeologists. I am really glad to say the results of the survey have been stunning,” he said.

Speaking at the launch at Lullymore Heritage and Discovery Park in April 2016, he pointed out there are only about 50 such sites in Ireland.

By using magnetic and resistance techniques, he was also been able to pin point the location of the underground foundations of the stone church, stone huts, the kilns, the metal work area and burial grounds. One of the wooden tracks had previously been identified as one of the oldest in Europe. The monastery was located where Lullymore graveyard is today.

The committee is also planning on erecting a plaque to identify the embankment of one of the mounds.

Meanwhile, the annual cemetery mass takes place at Lullymore at 2pm next Sunday, June 11.