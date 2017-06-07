Work to start on last Naas ring road 'in two years'

The Naas ring road should have been completed a decade ago.

That's according to Naas councillor Darren Scully who said the road — which will connect the existing ring roads near Millennium Park and the one connecting Newbridge Road with he Ballymore Road — is “badly needed” to alleviate congestion on the Dublin Road.

He also predicted that the planned cycle lanes on Dublin Road and the M7 widening project will also add to traffic congestion on Dublin Road.

“When will diggers be on the ground?” he asked at a recent Naas Municipal District meeting.

Money needed for the work won't be forthcoming from the Department of the Environment until houses are being built in the area, when the road is being built, KCC official Niall Morrissey told the meeting. He also said that tender documents are being completed and this process is likely to take 18 months.

He said that construction machinery would move on to the site by May 2019 — or faster, if possible. He stated that the construction work will take at least a year and possibly 18 months to complete. Plans for this road have already been drawn up when the project was first mooted some years back and it is not known if some of this preparatory work can be used now.

It's also possible that the route will be changed, taking the ring road away from the rececourse area and having the exit point close to the AIB call centre facility at Blessington Road.

Mr. Morrissey said KCC would cave costs where possible as the porject proceeds.