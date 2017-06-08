Planning permission granted for new Johnstown Housing estate is under appeal

A decision by Kildare County Council (KCC) to grant planning permission for 57 houses in Johnstown has been

appealed to An Bord Pleanala. KCC gave the go-ahead for the proposal to Ardstone Residential Partners Fund in April.

The Johnstown Community Association (JAC) has lodged an appeal.

The JAC, founded in 2007, objected to KCC before the decision was made, saying the village does not even have the most basic facilities such as a playing field or a football pitch.

It also claimed that money spent on flood remediation works in the area would be negated if the development — at the scale proposed — goes ahead.

The JCA also contend that the development’s scale is excessive.

It also describes the planned location as an ‘edge of village’ site and not a ‘centre of village’ site as claimed in the planning application, and says this may have an impact on the number of houses that can be built.

Two residents raised a concern around the archaeological interest of the site to KCC and also about a field in the area which can be prone to flooding.

KCC received numerous submissions on the plan.

In another, it was stated that possible population growth in the local area will go against KCC’s own policy and that a development of this scale is out of character with the village. It’s also claimed there is a risk to protected trees.

An Bord Pleanala is due to decide on the case in mid-September.