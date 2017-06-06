Man who assaulted shop assistant at Newbridge discount store to be jailed

A 32-year-old man accused of assaulting a female shop assistant in Newbridge and a number of other theft and driving offences will be jailed but his sentence will be shorter if a report from the Probation Services on him is positive.

The man, Glonti Baqar, with an address at Yellow Meadows, Clondalkin, appeared at Naas District Court on Thursday last June 1, after an initial appearance on May 25, following which he was remanded in custody.

Mr Baqar, believed to be from Georgia, pleaded guilty, to the offences on June 1.

On May 25, the Court was told he had denied assaulting a shop assistant in Donal’s Shop, Newbridge on May 24.

It heard then that he told Gardai: “That stupid bitch is lying, I did not hit her.”

This was one of a series offences on May 24, including thefts at Donal’s (at 4.45pm); Tesco, in Monasterevin, in Kildare town, and at Young’s Pharmacy in Edward Street and Hickeys (at 5.30pm).

He was also driving without insurance and with no driving licence at Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge.

Mr Baqar and another person fled the scene at Pairc Mhuire.

There was over a €1,000 worth of goods involved.

Judge John Lindsay was told that Garda Seamus Doyle sustained a needle prick from a syringe which had been in Mr Baqar’s pocket but it was not a deliberate attempt to injure the Garda.

Stephen Walsh, solicitor, representing Mr Baqar, said his client was addicted to heroin.

He also said he believed his client “may well have been used...been paid to carry out the thefts.”

He had been addicted to heroin for seven months.

He had left his wife and children in the UK and “landed” in Ireland.

He is now on a detox programme at Cloverhill.

Mr Walsh asked that Mr Baqar go back to Cloverhill to continue that treatment.

Judge Lindsay said that was a remand Court and he could not not make that order.

But he could order a Probation Services report and remand him back to Cloverhill to June 29.

Mr Walsh said he would be very grateful for that.

The judge said Mr Baqar was facing a jail term. He said it would be nine months if the report was negative, and six months if it was positive.