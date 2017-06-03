Two Naas authors launch new book about Kildare army officer captured by Germans

Two Naas writers and historians have compiled a book about a British Army officer who was held prisoner by the German during World War II.

James Durney has written War Memoirs of Lt. Col CML Clements MC with Hugh Crawford of the Co. Kildare Archaeological Society.

READ MORE: Clane's tradition of priestly battles remembered by history group

Charles Clements, a native of Killadoon, Celbridge, also served in the Low Countries, North Africa and Greece (where he was captured in 1941). Throughout his army career he kept a diary and later began to organise his writings for publication.

The authors have used his diary, memoirs, letters and pictures to produce a highly readable book.

His widow Mary Clements lives in Millbridge, Naas.