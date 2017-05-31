Action taken on soil dumping at Newbridge cemetery

Kildare County Council is to act quickly to prevent recurrent dumping of soil near graves at the back of Newbridge cemetery, according to Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy.

She said the environment section responded speedily and was clearing the excess soil from new graves that is currently collected there.

“The dumping of soil and rubble in this location has caused significant distress in particular to those with graves nearby,” she said.

She thanked the council and Director of Environmental Services, Joe Boland who assured her the area will be seeded to prevent further dumping and to enhance its appearance.

“The excess soil needs to be deposited in a more appropriate temporary location. I am proposing a discreet location behind the new wall surrounding the new graveyard extension,” said the Newbridge councillor.

“The Director has agreed to consider a new location for depositing soil away from loved ones’ graves.”

She pointed out Kildare County Council has recently started a process of consultation with cemetery committees in the county to develop bye-laws. The process could take up to two years to implement.

“While visiting the graveyard I spoke with one of the main funeral directors’ grave diggers who was very helpful. Although Kildare County Council does not (yet) have bye-laws for graveyards which might for example entitle them to direct funeral directors to dispose of soil in a certain way or place, the grave digger I spoke to suggests they are open to any requests from the Council re: a new location for more discreet, temporary collection of soil,” said Cllr McLoughlin Healy.

She added: “I hope this progress and the Council’s prompt response provides some comfort to those who have been greatly distressed by previous and ongoing issues with dumping near loved ones’ graves.”