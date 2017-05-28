Three months in jail for Kildare man found with screwdriver in suspicious circumstances

A man who was found to be in possession of a screwdriver in suspicious circumstances was given a three month prison sentence at Athy District Court last Tuesday.

Ian Dempsey, with an address listed at Church Lane, Kilmead, Athy, came to the attention of gardai on December 13, 2015, when he was found to be in possession of a screwdriver at Castlepark in Athy.

Athy District Court heard last Tuesday that Mr Dempsey said the screwdriver was “for his own protection”.

He was also found to be in possession of a small amount of heroin on December 31, 2015.

The court heard that the defendant had a drug habit but has since cleaned up his act and no longer takes drugs.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said that looking at his notes on the case he wanted to give the defendant a chance.

“But not now,” he said adding that there are fresh allegations of robbery before the Circut Court in Naas.

He sentenced him to three months for the possession of the screw driver under suspicious circumstances.

Also taken into account in sentencing was Mr Dempsey being in custody after a bench warrant was issued for failure to turn up for court, as well as Mr Dempsey being in possession of the small amount of heroin.