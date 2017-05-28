New Naas CBS flag is unveiled

A new flag is flying over Naas CBS. It was designed to celebrate the spirit of the school and to mark the e start of a focus on positive mental health for students.

The new Edmund Rice flag incorporates the school crest and is also flying elsewhere - by the 95 schools who are members of the Edmund Rice Trust. Edmund Rice founded the Christian Brothers.

Over the coming years students, working with their teachers, are being encouraged to initiate and develop activities and programmes to spread the word that mental health matters.

It is important that students who may be feeling worried or anxious can share their concerns within their school environment and look for support.

“We are constantly looking to ensure that Naas CBS is a positive, welcoming and learning home or all our students,” said principalBen Travers.