Naas company launches new mental health programe for Kildare schools

A psychology programme for primary school children has been launched by Outside the Box, a small Naas-based publishing enterprise.

The programme, Weaving Wellbeing, teaches the art of positive thinking to national school pupils; giving them the resilience, confidence and self esteem to deal with the pressures of everyday life that they'll face at home and in school.

The programme also teaches children about their own character strengths and gives them a belief in their own ability. It also provides the emotional and social competence to view negative thoughts in a more positive light.

Fiona Forman, a Dublin primary school programme and Mick Rock, a life coach also from Dublin, developed the programme. Positive psychology examines positive strengths and the factors that enable people to thrive.

The programme authors say the emphasis is on preventing mental health problems in primary schools and has benefits for students and teachers.

Ms Forman said: “I've been teaching it myself for the last two years and I've found that once you start weaving it into the classroom, it is like a light of positivity for the class. Kids crave positivity and to be able to shine that spotlight on it and give it to them as part of the curriculum is very beneficial.”

Co-author Mick Rock said that the reason this was done , apart from commercial considerations, is that “we have children ourselves and we're anxious to help as many children as possible when it comes to their mental health.”

Outside the Box managing director Conor Holmes said the programme is unique because it is Irish written, Irish published and the content is linked to the Irish SPHE (social personal and health education) curriculum.

He added that the feedback from the schools using the programme has been very positive.