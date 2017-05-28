Help needed to clear dirt from Naas housing estates

A Naas councillor wants local authority street cleaning machinery to be deployed occasionally to housing areas.

Cllr Seamie Moore said that only heavy duty road sweepers can remove material like vehicle grit deposits, climatic dirt and accumulated rubbish that hard packs at kerb edges and which can go into water gullies.

Cllr Moore said it used to be the case that this machinery would visit a housing area, often once the streets were cleaned.

“It is not done often enough any more and people who are paying property tax will look to have their areas kept clean,” he told a Naas Municipal District meeting.