Basin Street in Naas needs work, says local disability access group

The Naas Access Group has highlighted a number of problems encountered by people with disabilities along Basin Street.

The group is voluntary and is made up of people with disabilities or serious illness.

They work with Kildare County Council as well as local businesses and groups to make public areas safer for everybody.

Group member Majella O’Keefe said it has a good relationship with Kildare County Council and many businesses and organisations have responded to requests for improvements to be carried out at various premises.

They have welcomed plans to upgrade Dublin Road and Poplar Square. These will embrace new footpaths and a crossing from Chapel Lane to Lawlor’s Hotel.

The group is working with KCC to repaint and repair disabled parking bays at Basin Street and Sarto Road.

“It is very difficult to push a buggy or wheelchair down Basin Street,” said Ms O’Keefe,

She added that the number of electricity poles positioned in the centre of the footpath makes it impossible to navigate a wheelchair on one side of the street.

Ms O’Keefe also claimed that the disability parking place is sometimes used by non-permit holders.

“There is also the problem of no proper footpath as you come nearer the main street,” she said.

“ A large pole obstructs anyone passing on one side of the road while the flagstones are uneven on the other side, making it difficult to push anything on the surface, thus endangering young children, parents using buggies as well as wheelchair users.”