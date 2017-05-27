Naas' McAuley Place needs another €400,000 cash injection

McAuley Place is seeking financial assistance to the tune of €400,000 from Kildare County Council.

The voluntary and not profit organisation, which provides accommodation for older people in 53 apartments off Sallins road, wants the funding to develop a Health Through Learning Centre.

McAuley Place board member Margharita Solon told a Naas Municipal District meeting that the cost of the developing the centre was estimated at €700,000 four years ago but in today’s terms this will amount to €800,000.

READ MORE: Naas and Sallins Midsummer festival

Ms Solon said the centre will comprise three creative/making rooms as well as accommodation for an artist-in-residence. There will also be a woodland garden with level access pathways.

She added the centre will be open to all, especially those who are marginalised or feel marginalised.

McAuley Place is hoping to get €200,000 next year and the outstanding €200,000 the following year. Another board member Denis Mullins said the residents are enthusiastic and he said the centre would be “the final string in the bow.”

KCC will examine the funding request in November - when budget decisions for 2018 are made.