Kildare man jailed for three months for pushing garda

A man who was before Athy District Court last Tuesday, May 23, for being aggressive towards a garda was sentenced to three months in prison.

Tommy Connell, with an address listed in court as 1375 Townspark, Athy, came to the attention of gardai on July 24 of last year at Athy Garda Station.

The court heard that the defendant was pressing the buzzer to get into the station on that day, and when the garda came to the door he pushed past him in an aggressive manner.

The garda asked him why was he pressing the buzzer in such a manner, and the defendant said he needed to sign on at the station. He then put his head in towards the garda in an aggressive manner and pushed against him in anger.

He then apologised to the garda saying that he did not mean to put his 'head on you'.

The defendant had 13 previous convictions. The court heard from his solicitor, Jackie McManus, that the defendant has sought treatment for heroin addiction in the past, but added that he is now doing extremely well.

She said all his previous convictions came from his heroin addiction, adding that he has since made gigantic effort.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said that the defendant should have known better.

He sentenced him to three months .

He was also sentenced to three months, also to be served concurrently, for public order offences on the same date.

He was also before the courts for a charge of causing criminal damage on February 13, 2016, at the Amber Filling Station in Stradbally. The court heard he damaged a steel container. He was given a further three months to run concurrently.