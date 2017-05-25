Woman hospitalised after Edenderry road traffic accident

Gardaí have confirmed that a woman in her late 20s has been knocked down this afternoon, Thursday, May 25, on the main street in Edenderry, resulting in lengthy traffic delays.

The single-vehicle incident occurred outside the Bargain's Galore shop on JKL Street, adjacent to O'Connell Square at the centre of the busy town.

Emergency services responded to the scene, and the woman was transferred by ambulance to Tullamore hospital for treatment, the Gardaí in Edenderry confirmed.

The road was closed for a short time but has now re-opened this lunchtime.