Politician wants to fly Palestinian flag at Kildare County Council offices

Kildare County Councillors will be asked to vote on a motion to allow the Palestinian flag to be flown above the Council offices for a week in June.

The motion, by Cllr Joanne Pender follows recent decisions by Dublin City Council and Sligo, Donegal and Galway County Councils to fly the Palestinian flag as a gesture of solidarity.

The motion will come before the full Council on Monday, May 29.

“This motion is to raise awareness of the international humanitarian crisis that is unfolding in Israel’s prisons. We can’t stand idly by and ignore this and the plight of Palestinians who have endured decades of occupation under the boot of Israel,” Cllr Pender explained.

Kildare Palestine Solidarity Campaign is asking people to contact their local representatives to indicate their support for the proposal.