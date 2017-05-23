Kildare photographer Adrian Melia is a top Travelling Toastie

Sports photographer and Toastmasters enthusiast Adrian Melia was recently crowned the Travelling Toastie of the Year at the UK and Ireland Toastmasters International District 71 conference in Manchester.

The Travelling Toastie is a promotion to encourage Toastmasters to visit a number of other clubs outside of their own and take roles in them, like give a speech or evaluate someone else’s.

Adrian is a member of Kildare Toastmasters and also Dublin club ‘Uncensored’, which led to his taking the Greater Dublin Area regional award.

Photo: John Kelly