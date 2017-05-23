New international interiors store to open in Celbridge
Kilcullen woman at the helm
Gerry Dooley and Kilcullen native, Aisling Kelly, at the launch of the Flamant store at the Orchard in Celbridge.
A Kilcullen woman will play a leading role in Ireland's first Flamant interiors store.
Aisling Kelly, from Harristown, Kilcullen, a senior buyer at the Orchard Garden Centre in Celbridge, will be minding the international brand, following its official launch at The Orchard on May 18. The former Cross and Passion student, began working with Orchard owner, Gerry Dooley, in September 2015.
Present at the opening was, Alex Flamant, founder, of the Belgian interiors brand, which has its headquarters in Geraardsbergen.
Mr Flamant started business 38 years ago, having expanded their father’s antiques shop. Flamante employs 300 people.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on