Kildare Gaelscoil scoop Leinster title

A Newbridge Gaelscoil are celebrating winning success after scooping a recent Leinster title.

The young footballers of Gaelscoil Chill Dara won the top title at the recent Féile Peile Gael Linn held in Ráth Chairn in Meath.

The event is organised annually by Gael Linn as a ‘get together as Gaeilge’ for students from Gaelscoileanna and Gaeltacht national schools.

The tournaments took place last Wednesday (May 17) and Thursday (May 18).

The youngsters were up against opponents Gaelscoil Cheatharlach of Carlow in the final.

Teachers Seán de Paor and Esther Ní Chonchradha were delighted with the effort made by the team.

Around 150 students from 7 Gaelscoil’s took part.

Aside from the football, there was also great sport at the table quiz, concert and céilí, organised for the young footballers in Rath Chairn’s Community Hall.

Seán Ó Ceallaigh, National Schemes Manager, Gael Linn, said: “Our aim is to provide enjoyable events such as this for young people, to enourage and enhance their use of Irish. We are very grateful to the people of Ráth Chairn for their welcome and for affording us every facility at the event”.

Gaelscoil Chill Dara captain Cormac Breathnach receiving the Gael Linn Cup from Maidhc Ó Conghaile who refereed the final