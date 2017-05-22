'A community at its best' 200th anniversary at Milltown

Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Kildare and Leighlin, Denis Nulty, celebrated the 200th year of St. Brigid’s Church Milltown yesterday afternoon.

The Church was erected in 1817.

Hundreds of people attended the special event, as well as 13 local priests, including Fr. Paul Dempsey of Newbridge parish.

Fianna Fáil Deputy for Kildare South, Fiona O'Loughlin said the event was a real example of a community at it’s best.

“It was absolutely fabulous, the level of work put in was phenominal.

“Dan Boland chaired the event, and Betty O’Shea of Milltown prayer group put in huge work.

“And Milltown itself is part of Allenwood parish, so every townland was represented.

“It was a poignant event remembering through the last 200 years”.

The celebrations began with the U14 GAA team going head-to-head against Castledermot.

The school choir then sang beautifully for Bishop Nulty on the school grounds.

This was followed by a lovely outdoor mass at a new alter on the grounds of the cemetry, and the official opening of the Heritage centre.

The newly refurbished restaurant in the Inn at Milltown, to be opened in two weeks time, was the spot for refreshments after.

Noel Shannon done a great job at MC on the day, and Milltown Tidy Towns put in huge work to get the village ready for the big day.

Well done to everyone involved.

Local community representatives