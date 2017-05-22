Kildare students to volunteer in Cambodia

Seán Heslin and Aoibh Byrnes, two fifth year students attending Maynooth Post Primary School, will embark on the experience of a lifetime as they travel to Cambodia as volunteers in June.

Seán, from Kilcock and Aoibh, from Clane, will be travelling with the NGO Projects Abroad who work within the local community raising standards of medical care and education. They will be based in the capital Phnom Penh.

The cost of the trip is €4,400, not including flights and vaccinations. Fundraising for the trip began last August with a bake sale in Clane GAA and throughout the year they have raised funds through raffles, non uniform days and a tea dance held in Clane GAA club. Seán and Aoibh have also set up a ‘Go Fund Me’ page .

Seán did some transition year work with Trocaire last year and has always had a keen interest in charity work. He believes that “people who have opportunities in life and live comfortably have a duty to help the people who are worse off”. Aoibh was inspired by a former teacher who had worked as a volunteer in Africa.

While in Cambodia Seán and Aoibh will undergo basic medical training and work under the supervision of qualified professionals. They will work in outreach centres and clinics.

They are grateful for help so far anyone wishes to make a donation they can do so online at www.gofundme/public-health-project-in-cambodia.