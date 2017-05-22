John Crofton seeks divine inspiration for Sarsfield's 'Night at the OsKaRs'

Will John Crofton get divine inspiration from Fr Ted to pull off the three county titles in a row for Sarsfields?

Will Gary White uncover the mystery of Keyser Söze in the Usual Suspects, or will Anthony Rainbow and Ray Cahill be able to “handle the truth” in A Few Good Men?

These are just some of the stars who are shooting their films this week around Newbridge for the Sarsfields GAA Club’s ‘A Night At The OsKaRs’ event on Saturday next, May 27.

With an audience capacity of 1,500, there has been huge excitement in the build up to the event.

Catherine Johnson explained: “We are one of the first clubs in Ireland to hold such an event. It’s a Kevin Rowe production so it’s sort of similar to the Broadway Show fundraisers that have been happening around the place.”

Filming started last week and the six short films will be shot and edited by a professional camera crew, and kept under lock until the ‘OsKarS’ night.

Eighty two people took part in auditions last March. This was followed by four weeks of training by professional drama coaches.

Six movies are being made — The Fr Ted lingerie scene (being shot in Penneys), A Few Good Men, Usual Suspects, Bridesmaids, The Snapper and The Field.

It will be all glitz and glamour at the home of the county champions as the red carpet is rolled out on Saturday May 27 for the screening.

There will be a green room and limos will drop off the film stars.

Scenes will be iconic and mostly comic driven.

Guests will have the chance to vote for their favourite film. Votes cost €1 each.

The film that receives the most sponsorship will receive the OsKaR for highest grossing film.

Statuettes will also be awarded to Best Female and Best Male.

All proceeds will go towards developments within the Club.

Catherine said they are on their way to achieving the target of €50,000 and are hugely grateful for the support.

Tickets are on sale at present at €25 each. For further information contact 087 2930881, or check out ‘Sarsfields GAA Club Official’ Facebook page.