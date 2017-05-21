Athy woman conquers Ironman challenge

Athy's own superwoman Deirdre Walsh has conquered the monster Ironman challenge.

The tough triathlon held in Lanzarote yesterday (May 20) consisted of a 2.4 mile swim, a 112 mile cycle, and a 26 mile marathon run.

Deirdre finished the circuit in a whopping 16hrs 18mins.

The cut-off time was 17 hours, 100's didn't finish or make the cutoffs throughout the day.

Speaking after the race, Deirdre said she was "ecstatic" and very proud.

"The sea swim was like a battlefield, 1600 people running from a pen into the sea. The bike was hard as hell, wind sun and mountains were relentless and the run was tough.

"I was blown away and overwhelmed by the support back home and from those on holidays that came to cheer me on. I couldn't have done this without the support of family friends and supporters from Athy.

"Being Irish I was covered from head to toe with sun cream by the assistants but my poor hands still got badly burnt. The overwhelming achievement of the race itself overshadows any minor war wounds."

Well done, Deirdre!

Deirdre with her medal