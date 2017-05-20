Naas funfair makes donation to Moat Club

Eilish Rafferty (centre) of The Moat Club is pictured receiving a cheque from Katie Turbet of the Spin City Funfair in Naas. Also pictured is Naas councillor Seamie Moore.

The Allenwood-based Turbett family, who run the funfair which has been in Naas in recent weeks, made the donation as a gesture towards the local community. “They have been coming here providing a form of entertainment for 25 years, “ said Cllr Moore