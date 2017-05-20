Fewer rented homes in Naas in 2016

The number of residential properties owned in Naas without a mortgage has risen over the last five years in Naas.

According to census figures, there were 1,812 houses and apartments occupied without a loan or mortgage in 2011 and this had risen to 2,100 by last year.

At the same time, there has been a fall in the number of properties rented from a private landlord — reflecting the rise in rent prices in the area. In 2011 there were 1,758 properties rented privately and this figure fell to 692 by 2016. At the same time the properties rented by the local authority (Kildare County Council) rose from 354 to 453.

Properties in Naas occupied with a loan or mortgage last year amounted to 2,636 — as compared with 2,894 in 2011.

There are a total of 7,109 dwellings in Naas according to the census figures — more than the 6,950 figure returned in 2011.

In Sallins, there are 268 houses/apartments occupied without a loan or mortgage, a little higher than the 194 figure reported in 2011.

Rented houses/apartments also rose in Sallins over the period from 484 in 2011 to 523 in 2106. Properties in Sallins without a loan or mortgage amounted to 194 in 2011 and 268 in 2016.