Afternoon tea at Athgarvan Pitch and Putt Club in aid of Jack & Jill

Athgarvan Pitch&Putt Club has issued an invitation to visitors to come along on Friday 26 May from 5pm onwards for a very special event in support of The Jack & Jill Foundation.

The newly refurbished clubhouse will be open to the public and be filled with buns, cakes and light refreshments. This is a free event but donations to the Jack and Jill Foundation would be most welcome.

Coaches will be on hand to teach visitors all they need to know about this much loved game.

If you have wondered about playing pitch and putt, now is the time to give it a go. For further information contact Declan on 086 2250049. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

The Jack & Jill Foundation provides nursing care and support for children with severe neurological development issues, as well as offering some respite to the parents and families.