Gardai warn Kildare punters over EuroMillions scam

Gardai are warning Kildare punters not to fall victim to a national EuroMillions phone scam.

The National Lottery has stated that members of the public are receiving phone calls from a Dublin number. The person answering the phone is offered a free play in the EuroMillions game.

“We have been contacted by several people in the last few weeks about such calls. We would like to reassure our players, and members of the public, that this activity has nothing to do with the National Lottery, and we would advise caution," said a spokesperson for the National Lottery.

Gardai have warned members of the public to be extra careful with their personal, bank and other financial details when online or over their phone.