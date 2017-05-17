TV stars Ant and Dec spotted in Kildare

TV presenters Ant and Dec caused a stir at the NUI Maynooth campus yesterday.

The pair arrived with a television crew, and were happy to snap selfies with excited students.

No official reason was given as to why the UK stars were in Kildare, but it has been speculated that a contestant on their show 'Britain's Got Talent' attends the university.

Selfie with @antanddec today at #maynooth Possibly two of the most humble and kind people I met providing a great afternoon.@Roisin_R92 pic.twitter.com/dl8Or25XVw — James Murphy (@jmurphy26194) May 16, 2017

Just seen my two fave celebs in college, exam season isn't the worst @antanddec pic.twitter.com/rDGICp6cRt — laura (@IsMiseLaura) May 16, 2017

Really don't know what just happened but ya know got to meet Ant and Dec today no biggie A post shared by Zoe Shannon (@zoe_shannon101) on May 16, 2017 at 9:10am PDT