TV stars Ant and Dec spotted in Kildare

Maynooth students snap selfies with presenters

Leader reporter

Reporter:

Leader reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

TV stars Ant and Dec spotted in Kildare

Ant and Dec

TV presenters Ant and Dec caused a stir at the NUI Maynooth campus yesterday.

The pair arrived with a television crew, and were happy to snap selfies with excited students.

No official reason was given as to why the UK stars were in Kildare, but it has been speculated that a contestant on their show 'Britain's Got Talent' attends the university.

Really don't know what just happened but ya know got to meet Ant and Dec today no biggie

A post shared by Zoe Shannon (@zoe_shannon101) on

Incase you didn't know Ant & Dec were in Maynooth #lifemade #parentsareproud #myfavhalf

A post shared by Clare Jane Campbell (@campbell_clare) on