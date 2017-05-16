Rare opportunity for Beatles fans in Newbridge

A John Lennon drawing that is considered to be one of the most important artworks in music history is coming to Newbridge Silverware.

The original ink sketch of the cover of the Sgt Pepper’s ‘Lonely Hearts Club Band’ album will be on show, at Newbridge Silverware Museum of Style Icons.

The 60s Summer of Love featuring Donovan collection will be on show from May 22 until June 23, which also includes items from singer/songwriter Donovan Leitch.