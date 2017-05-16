Man jailed in Kildare court for assaulting gardai after chase

A man who was caught by Gardai after a brief chase, and assaulted two of them, has been jailed.

Naas District Court heard on Thursday last, May 11, that Patrick Mongan (28), with an address at 4 St Philomena’s Park, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15, was seen by Gardai driving erratically at the Applegreen Service station in Newbridge on September 24, 2015.

He took off but was stopped after what was described by Garda Inspector John Costello as “a brief pursuit” of 500 metres.

There were neither injuries nor a collision but Mr Mongan was charged with dangerous driving at two locations. He was found to have no driving licence and no insurance.

His car was seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act.

Judge Desmond Zaidan was told that after arrest, he became aggressive and struck Garda Seamus Doyle. He also attempted to bite another Garda.

Judge Zaidan asked if the two Gardai wanted to make a victim impact statement.

Inspector Costello said they were asked but were happy not to do so.

The court heard Mr Mongan had 75 previous convictions. The vast majority were driving offences, and included eight for dangerous driving. One was for a hit and run incident and another for careless driving.

There was a non-driving related offence for intimidation of a witness.

The court was told that the defendant was currently serving a five months sentence and had been disqualified from driving for 15 years.

Judge Zaidan asked: “Why does he behave like this? Why, why, why, why — does he know?”

Sarah Connolly, BL, representing Mr Mongan, responded: “a chaotic lifestyle”. But, she said, he was not too old to teach new tricks and he was working in the bakery and learning the basic skills of reading and writing.

Judge Zaidan jailed him for a total of 18 months, including six months for dangerous driving, six for the assault on Garda Doyle and six for driving without insurance. He was also disqualified from driving for 15 years.