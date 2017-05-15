Two explosive devices made safe in Athy
Bomb squad called out
A file photo of the bomb squad at work
The Army Bomb explosive device team made safe two devices found in a ditch in Athy on Tuesday, May 9 around lunch time.
The devices were located in the Castlemitchell area of the town.
The explosive device team were dispatched to the area and the devices were made safe a few hours later.
The bombs were located as part of a routine garda operation, according to a spokesperson.
