Two explosive devices made safe in Athy

Bomb squad called out

A file photo of the bomb squad at work

The Army Bomb explosive device team made safe two devices found in a ditch in Athy on Tuesday, May 9 around lunch time.

The devices were located in the Castlemitchell area of the town.

The explosive device team were dispatched to the area and the devices were made safe a few hours later.

The bombs were located as part of a routine garda operation, according to a spokesperson.