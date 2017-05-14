Some €8,000 raised from Teach Dara dawn walk in Kildare

An estimated €8,000 has been raised from the Teach Dara Darkness into Light dawn walk that took place in Kildare town on Saturday, April 29.

A total of 484 people turned out for the walk which was to raise vital funds for Pieta House and Teach Dara in-house counselling services.

“It was brilliant especially as it was our first year out,” said Teach Dara manager Sarah Shakespeare.

“You don’t know if people are going to attend but the numbers were really up there. We were lucky in that Kildare Village gave us the use of their car park which made it easier for people to meet up.”

The community rowed in behind the event so much so that there are plans to run it again next year.

“It was great to have it happening locally and on people’s door steps. There was a real mix of people out from the local walking club to the grandparents group to the parish priest Fr Adrian.

“The food was supplied by the Silken Thomas at the square. There was also music and a bit of craic and it was great to see that level of community spirit. It proves the need is there and that everybody has been touched in some way or another by suicide.”

The final figure will be counted next week once all the business sponsorship is in and could even reach €10,000.

“We will do a spilt between ourselves and Pieta House. The money will be there for people who come into us in a bad way and need help but may not be able to pay fully for help. We want to be able to make up the difference and not let money stop people from seeking the help they need.”