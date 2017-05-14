New Newbridge cottage market needs food traders

A new market opening in Newbridge next month is appealing to local food producers to get involved.

One of the organisers, Evonne Boland, said: “We have had a lot of interest from craft traders, but not so much on the food side of things”.

The market, which will launch on June 3 as part of June Fest, will aim to showcase locally grown, baked and made produce and craft.

There’ll be family entertainment and good old-fashioned hospitality.

There will also be a free stall for local ‘Grow It Yourself’ enthusiasts to sell their own home-grown produce. The market will be held in Newbridge Town Hall on the first Saturday of every month thereafter.

“We’re especially excited to open the newly restored Town Hall to the community on a regular basis, while supporting local business and start-up enterprises”, added Evonne.

The project which is supported by GIY Ireland, with the help of Ulster Bank and The Ireland Funds, will give the community of Newbridge the opportunity to celebrate local skills and talent.

The list of stall holders for the inaugural market in June is currently being finalised and organisers are calling on local growers, bakers, makers or crafters to give it a go and get involved. If you are interested in hearing more you can contact the Cottage Market group at cottagemarketnewbridge@gmail.com, call 087-9458038 or find them on Facebook (The Cottage Market Newbridge).