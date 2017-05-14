Resource centres help new Kildare parents to excel

The first anniversary of a dynamic course for new parents was celebrated at the Newbridge Family Resource centre recently.

The success of the Preparing for Life Programme was recognised at a special launch on April 27.

This initiative, established by the Newbridge and Curragh Family Resource Centres, is a home visiting programme, which works alongside parents from pregnancy to when their child begins school.

“Our mentor, Karolyn, visits families in their home and offers information and activities based around child development and parenting,” said a spokesperson for the two centres.

“Funded by TUSLA, the Preparing for Life Programme offers its service to expectant parents and the parents of a newborn. The programme is now accepting referrals from the Newbridge, Curragh, Kildare Town, Athgarvan and Kilcullen areas.”

The launch was a celebration of both the programme’s and participants’ successes throughout the year.

“Isolation is a frequently mentioned and long-remembered issue for many parents — an adult ball pool activity on the day encouraged parents to create connections within the community and share their stories,” it added.

Maeve Errity, Coordinator of Newbridge Family Resource Centre recited poetry about parenthood that was both hilarious and poignant. Susan Cullen, a mentor from the Preparing for Life programme, originally founded in Darndale in 2007, spoke of the significant outcomes for familes as a result of participating in the programme.

One of the most compelling speakers on the day was Tanya Rengasamy, a participant on the programme.

Tanya likened the programme to eating an elephant one bite at a time and described how Preparing for Life separated the tasks of parenthood into one baby stage at a time.

The centres congratulated all involved.

For more information on the programme please contact Karolyn Phelan on 0879658816.