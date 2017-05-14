Golf tournament in memory of Newbridge's Jamie 'Smiley' Donohoe tournament

There are still some team slots available for next month’s Jamie ‘Smiley’ Donohoe golf memorial tournament.

The 16-year-old Newbridge lad died in a tragic car accident 10 years ago and his cousin Kevin came up with the idea of holding a tournament in his memory.

Jamie was a junior member of Newbridge Golf Club and it was fitting to hold the event there.

His dad Paul has been delighted with the annual event’s success over the years.

“It’s great to see it get so much support. There are 13 or 14 teams that have played in it from the start, and we have 18 or 20 tee sponsors, who have come on board every year. We have a very loyal following” he said.

So far , there are over 20 teams signed up for June 3.

Although it is a bittersweet occasion for the Donohue family, Paul is thrilled to have so many local charities benefitting from the tournament over the past decade.

It has funded local Lourdes trips, a defibrillator for the Patrician Secondary School and helped the Drogheda Memorial Hospitial, to name but a few. This year The Dining Room in Newbridge and The Children’s Sunshine Home at Laura Lynn Children’s Hospice are the beneficiaries.

To mark the 10th anniversary of Jamie’s passing, a special plaque will be unveiled in his honour at the bridge at the eighth hole.

Paul explained how the tournament fees paid to the golf club financed the completion of the bridge several years ago. Newbridge Golf Club’s James Stafford has always said the bridge would be named in Jamie’s honour.

“ To date over €30,000 has been raised through this event for various charities. Jamie’s family would like to take this opportunity to thank everybody that has so kindly supported this event through the years,” said Paul.

“As this is the 10th anniversary we are looking to make this the best one yet and we ask for your support in whatever way you can.”

The Dining Room is made up of a small group of volunteers who set up a table with food and clothes donated from the public for the homeless or those who are struggling. They gather every Wednesday and Friday from 7.30pm to 10pm outside the Town Hall in Newbridge.

The Children’s Sunshine Home is a residential home and respite center providing care for people with intellectual disabilities.

It has been in operation in Leopardstown since 1925. As well as catering for their medical needs they provide child centered care with a range of different sensory activities to help them make the most of their stay in the Sunshine Home.

Jamie’s sister Ciara is a nurse there. This year’s prize giving will take place in a special marquee on the eighth green compared by Noel Shannon.