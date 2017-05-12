Kildare promoted as top business tourism spot at Mexico forum

Kildare is being promoted as a top destination for business tourism this week, at the annual Meeting & Incentive Forum – Americas 2017, which is taking place in Cancún, Mexico.

Tourism Ireland, together with a delegation of 11 Irish tourism companies, including The K Club and Carton House Hotel, is meeting with some 185 meetings and incentive buyers from North and South America attending the event.

Business tourism is the most lucrative form of tourism, with visitors travelling here for business purposes spending about 2.5 times more than the average visitor.

Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s Head of North America, said: “We are delighted to participate in this year’s Meeting & Incentive Forums.. This type of event provides us with a really good opportunity to highlight Kildare and Ireland to influential business tourism buyers and to spread the word about our world-class meetings, conference and incentive facilities.”