Kildare Train Station scoops national award

A Co. Kildare Train Station has scooped the award for ‘Best Commuter Station’.

Hazelhatch and Celbridge was awarded the coveted title at the annual Iarnród Éireann Best Station Awards at a ceremony at Inchicore Works on May 11.

Speaking at the awards, David Franks, Iarnród Éireann CEO said: “I would like to congratulate Hazelhatch & Celbridge for taking the top award in commuter category. Our commuter stations are the backbone of the network and this Award is testament to the hard work and dedication off all the team. The fact that the winners are chosen by our customers make a win all the more special”.