TV star to be guest of honour at Kilcullen Enterprise Town event tomorrow

TV presenter Daithí Ó Sé will be the guest of honour at tomorrow’s Kilcullen Enterprise Town Event.

The community and local business expo is supported by Bank of Ireland, and will take place at Scoil Bhríde. Companies and groups from Kilcullen, Ballymore Eustace and the surrounding areas are taking part.

There will be dancing, family fun, sports demonstrations and much more. Daithí will also host an interview panel with Georgina O’Sullivan of The Ballymore Inn, Alan McCormack from Carve On, Eoin Houlihan of Kilcullen Bloom and Mary O’Brien, CEO of Video Doc.

The event will take place between 11am and 4pm, and Daithí is due to arrive at 12.30pm.