Kildare students create a model of GPO

Students of St Raphael’s Special School in Celbridge recently paid a visit to the historic General Post Office on O’Connell Street in Dublin, bearing a gift.

Class 5 created a model of the GPO and presented it to Witness History, the award-winning visitor centre based in the heart of the building.

The model will take pride of place in the reception area

School Principal at St Raphael’s, Kathy Waldron said: “It was a fantastic day out for all the students. Everyone is extremely proud that their model is on display here in GPO Witness History, in the company of some very important artefacts of Ireland’s past such as an original copy of the Proclamation.”

General Manager of GPO Witness History, Aline FitzGerald, commented: “This wonderful model of the GPO as it was in 1916, kindly presented to us by St Raphael’s Special School, perfectly encapsulates the blend of past and present that GPO Witness History stands for, showing how Ireland’s history shaped its future.”

Well done to all involved.