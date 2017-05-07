Mass to mark beatification of Kildare priest

Clongowes Wood College has confirmed that there will be a Mass of Thanksgiving for the Beatification of Fr John Sullivan in Clongowes Wood College on Saturday, May 20 at 7pm.

The principal celebrant and homilist will be Bishop Denis Nulty, Kildare and Leighlin.

Those attending are invited to tea and coffee afterwards.

His Beatification is scheduled for May 13 in St Francis Xavier’s Church.

A new illustrated biography, A Man Sent by God: Blessed John Sullivan SJ, written by another Jesuit, Fr John Looby, SJ., was published on May 4 by Messenger Publications.