Bereavement counsellor training open day in Newbridge

An open day for those interested in becoming bereavement counsellors will be held in Newbridge Town Hall in June.

Anyone interested in taking part in the training is invited to come along on June 5 from 1pm to 4pm.

Information handouts will be given on the day.

Some counselors will be present there on the day if prospective volunteers would like to meet them and have a chat about what is involved.

The Bereavement Counseling Service (BCS) has centres in Kildare/Newbridge and Dublin. For further information, phone 045 433563. If there is no answer, leave your phone number and the BCS will get in touch with you.

The BCS is a voluntary organisation and the counselors give their time free of charge.