A Grand day out on the water for Sallins Scouts

The 23rd Kildare Sallins Scout Group staged a water day on the Grand Canal.

The scouts undertook a number of aquatic tasks including canoeing.

The cubs (aged 7 to 10 years) built a tower while the scouts, under the supervision of adults, created a monkey bridge (a rope bridge) across the canal allowing the public to cross from one side to the other.

The event was organised in conjunction with Waterways Ireland.

The event also featured music, entertainment on a day of activities and fund.

A duck race was also held.