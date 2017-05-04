Gardai seek help tracing missing teenager

Gardai are seeking the public's help to trace a 15-year-old who has been missing for a week.

Jason Collins was last seen in Laois on Thursday last, April 27. It is believed he may be in the Dublin area.

Jason is described as being 5’ 5’’ with black hair and of medium build. When last seen he was wearing a blue tracksuit, navy t-shirt and grey runners.

Anyone who has seen Jason or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.