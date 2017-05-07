Anti-cyber crime firm invests €150k in Kildare

Novi, based at Millennium Park, Naas, has invested €150,000 in a service centre.

According to the company the new facility will enable the company to step up its managed services capability, to help Irish businesses to protect their data “from increasing security threats.”

It will monitor clients systems 24 hours a day, every day. Novi says it works to detect outages before these issues become a problem at individual companies.

This reduces unplanned outages by up to 90%.

It also says that the system can boost productivity by a third.