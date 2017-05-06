Newbridge classmates reunite to recreate school photo after 44 years

It was a case of turning back time 44 years last weekend when the sixth class of St. Conleths 1973/74 in Newbridge gathered to recreate their class photo.

The reunion took place on April 29 and the former pupils did a retake of the photo in the Holy Family Convent with Sr. Elizabeth, who is now 92 years young.

The event was organised by Mary Turner Heffernan and Mary Flynn (Farrell).

Mary Turner Heffernan originally posted the class photo on the Newbridge Down Memory Lane Facebook page and there was huge interest with the former students, daughters and grandchildren commenting. Both Mrs Nevin's and Sr Elizabeth's classes were invited to attend the event which continued at Hotel Keadeen.

Above: The orignal photo taken of Sr. Murphy's sixth class forty four years ago. Below: Sr Elizabeth Murphy (seated centre) pictured with past pupils of St. Conleth’s Primary School, Newbridge, who gathered for a reunion, Saturday April 29. Photos: Tony Keane.