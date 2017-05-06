Traffic alert: Cycle Against Suicide to spin through Kildare today

The Cycle Against Suicide will travel through Kildare today, and motorists are warned to be alert for the 1,000-strong peleton travelling throught he county.

The cyclists will travel from Carlow to Dublin throughout the day, leaving Carlow in the morning and travelling through Athy, Suncroft and Curragh Camp before heading to the Patrician Secondary School, Newbridge, via Ballymany and Main Street. They will arrive at the school at approximately 1.40pm.

Patrician Secondary School is calling on the people of Newbridge to turn the town orange today to welcome the cyclists supporting the Cycle Against Suicide Tour of Ireland.

Chief Organiser and school Vice-Principal Pat Moloney said; “It’s a great privilege for us to be chosen as a Host School in an effort to make people aware of a serious issue affecting our society. However, we will be extolling a positive message of well-being and support and following the Cycle Against Suicide message of ‘It’s ok not to feel ok and it’s absolutely ok to ask for help”.

“We are calling on the support of students, parents, families, businesses and the community of Newbridge, to turn the town orange on the day. Wear something orange, wave an orange flag, whatever… and line the street from Ballymany to the school showing our support for well-being.”

The school will provide refreshments and entertainment for over 1,000 people. They will hear from CAS ambassadors Kildare football manager, Cian O’Neill and former Kildare footballer Johnny Doyle. School Chaplain and Parish Priest Fr. Paul Dempsey will also speak.

Various organisations will be available to give advice and support. Businesses have also been approached to create window displays with an orange theme.

Patrician Secondary School pupils get set to welcome the Cycle Against Suicide