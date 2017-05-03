Naas bookies robbed during Punchestown week

A Naas bookies office was robbed during Punchestown week, one of the busiest periods of the year for local bookmakers.

The incident occurred on Thursday last, April 27, at the Ladbrokes premises on the Pacelli Road, Naas.

At around 8.30pm, a man armed with a knife entered the bookies office.

His face was covered, but he was wearing a grey hooded top and a black scarf.

Anyone with information relating to the incident should contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300.