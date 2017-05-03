Kildare pubs and churches among buildings to receive heritage grant cash

A number of Kildare pubs and churches are among the historically important buildings to receive grant aid from the Department of Arts and Heritage, it was announced today.

The money is being made available under a ‘Structures at Risk’ for important heritage sites.

The Kildare projects to receive funding include: The Maunsell Chapel, Celbridge (€6,000 for professional fees); The Boat House, Leixlip Castle (€8,000 for the stabilisation of masonry); Carlow House, Monasterevin (€8,000 for external wall repair); St John’s Church, Monasterevin (€8,000 for external fixtures repair); Kildare castle, Kildare town (Reinstatement of architectural features and interior decorative repair); St. Michael & All Angels, Millicent (€5,500 for the reinstatement of architectural features); St David’s Church, Naas (€7,500 for the reinstatement of architectural features); Kildare Convent NS (€7,500 for the reinstatement of architectural features); St Joseph’s School Hall, Kilcock (€8,000 for roof repair, structures and coverings including leadwork); Yew Cottage, Mountrice (€8,000 for thatching); Riverstown House, Kildangan (€9,000 for roof repair, structures and coverings including leadwork); Donaghcumper Graveyard (€7,500 for the stabilisation of masonry); barn at Taghadoe House, Kildare (€7,500 for roof repair, structures and coverings including leadwork); The Shamrock Bar, Castledermot (€6,600 for the reinstatement of architectural features); and Johnstown House, Naas (€6,600 for the reinstatement of architectural features).