BREAKING: Sentencing adjourned in case of Newbridge man who caused hit-and-run death of Kildare Cllr Willie Crowley

FULL STORY: 'I've lost my best friend,' widow of Kildare County Councillor Willie Crowley tells court today

Sentencing has been adjourned until Friday week, May 12, in the case of the Newbridge man who knocked down and killed Kildare County Councillor Willie Crowley.

Mr Crowley (56) died from his injuries in Naas Hospital in December 2015 a few days after he was struck by a vehicle on a Newbridge street.

Last March, Damien Klasinski (29), with an address at The Oaks, Newbridge, Co Kildare, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to dangerous driving causing the death of the independent councillor on Eyre Street, Newbridge, on December 15, 2015.

He was remanded in continuing custody to today when a summary of the evidence in the case was heard in Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

