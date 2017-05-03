Kildare man Ray D'Arcy togs out for Irish Kidney Association donor run

RTÉ star Ray D’Arcy is supporting the Irish Kidney Association’s annual family run, which will take place on Saturday, May 20.

‘Run For A Life’ will take place at Corkagh Park, Dublin 22, to celebrate the gift of life and raise awarenesss about organ donation and transplantation.

At the launch, he was joined by Meath girl Shannen Proudfoot, 10, who underwent a kidney transplant operation three years ago at Temple Street Hospital thanks to her donor aunt Ann McGivney, whose donor operation took place at Beaumont Hospital.

Representing Children’s Liver Disease Ireland (CLDI) was Elizabeth Murphy (11) from Ballyboughal, Dublin. Elizabeth underwent a liver transplant when she was just five months old at King’s College Hospital London while under the care of Crumlin’s Children’s Hospital.

‘Run for a Life’ is open to people of all ages with the option of walking, jogging or running competitively in either a chip timed 2.5km, 5km or 10km distance. For more information visit www.runforalife.ie.

Ray D'Arcy with Shannen Proudfoot and Elizabeth Murphy